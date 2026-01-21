Trump Says Wouldn't Join G7 Meeting in Paris Suggested by Macron

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would not attend an emergency meeting of G7 nations to discuss the war in Ukraine that was proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, but which the French leader later said would not take place this week.

Trump was asked at a White House briefing about a "private message" from the French leader -- suggesting an emergency G7 gathering in Paris -- that the US leader posted on his Truth Social network earlier on Tuesday.

Asked if he would be open to such a meeting, Trump told reporters: "No, I wouldn't do that."