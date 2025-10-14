Trump Says will Meet Zelensky in Washington Friday
Zelenskyy said he was headed to Washington to meet with his US counterpart
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday he would host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House later this week, after the Ukrainian leader said he was headed to Washington to meet with his US counterpart.
"I think so, yeah," the US president said as he travelled home from the Middle East, in response to a reporter's question about whether he would be hosting the Ukrainian leader at the White House on Friday.
( Source : AFP )
Next Story