Trump Says will Meet Zelensky in Washington Friday

14 Oct 2025 8:50 AM IST

Zelenskyy said he was headed to Washington to meet with his US counterpart

US President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (File image)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday he would host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House later this week, after the Ukrainian leader said he was headed to Washington to meet with his US counterpart.

"I think so, yeah," the US president said as he travelled home from the Middle East, in response to a reporter's question about whether he would be hosting the Ukrainian leader at the White House on Friday.


