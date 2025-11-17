 Top
Trump: Drafting Bill to Sanction Russia-Trade Nations

17 Nov 2025 9:34 AM IST

They may add Iran to the list, Trump added

US President Trump (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Republicans are working on legislation that will impose sanctions on any country doing business with Russia, and he said Iran may get added to that list.

"As you know, I suggested it, so any country that does business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned," Trump told reporters. "They may add Iran to that," he added.


( Source : Reuters )
Reuters
