Trump Says Minnesota Officials Inciting Insurrection, After Fatal Shooting

25 Jan 2026 7:02 AM IST

Trump has previously threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to send troops into Minnesota for law enforcement purposes

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump accused the mayor of Minneapolis and the state's governor of "inciting insurrection" Saturday over their response to the killing of a civilian in the city by federal officers.

"The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric," Trump wrote on social media, ratcheting up his stand-off with Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz.
Trump has previously threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to send troops into Minnesota for law enforcement purposes.
