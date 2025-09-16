 Top
Trump Says Bringing $15 bn Lawsuit Against New York Times

16 Sept 2025 11:26 AM IST

The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW, Trump said

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is bringing a $15 billion "defamation and libel lawsuit" against the New York Times.

"The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!" he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, adding that the lawsuit was being brought in Florida.


