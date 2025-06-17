Trump Says All of Tehran Should Evacuate Immediately

U.S. President Donald Trump urged all of Iran's capital to evacuate “immediately,” saying in a social media post that Iran would not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

Israel on Monday had warned about 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate ahead of airstrikes. Israeli forces then struck Iran’s state-run television station during a live broadcast. Israel has been hitting Iran with airstrikes and drones throughout the day, while Iran fired a pre-dawn wave of missiles at Israel that killed at least eight people.

The tit-for-tat strikes began when Israel attacked Iran over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program , and the fighting has raised fears of a wider, more dangerous regional war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Monday that the strikes have set Iran’s nuclear program back “years" and said he is in touch daily with Trump.