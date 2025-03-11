Trump revokes security clearances of Blinken, Sullivan, other Biden era officials

Washington, DC: The Donald Trump administration has revoked the security clearances of senior Biden administration officials including former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, barring their access to classified information.



US Director Of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard stated that the action has been taken on the directive given by US President Donald Trump.

The other officials whose clearances have been revoked are former US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, former US Ambassador to the Czech Republic Norman Eisen, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and American Attorney Andrew Weissman along with the 51 signers of the former US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden's "disinformation" letter."Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked security clearances and barred access to classified information for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Andrew Weissman, along with the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden "disinformation" letter. The President's Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden," Gabbard posted on X.Earlier on February 8, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump is revoking Joe Biden's security clearances and halting his daily intelligence briefings."There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking @JoeBiden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings." -President Donald J. Trump," the White House posted on X.In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings. He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents. The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from "poor memory" and, even in his "prime," could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security -- JOE, YOU'RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"According to CNN, former presidents typically do not have security clearances. As president, they have access to all classified information, but upon leaving office, they do not.Trump's decision to restrict Biden's access to intelligence briefings came exactly four years after Biden made the same move against Trump, citing his "erratic behavior" before and after January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.Trump further stated that Biden set a precedent in 2021 by instructing the intelligence community to limit Trump's access to national security details after leaving office. Trump also cited former special counsel Robert Hur's report, which mentioned that "Biden suffers from 'poor memory' and, even in his 'prime,' could not be trusted with sensitive information."