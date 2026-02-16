Trump Promised Netanyahu Support for Israeli Strikes on Iran's Missiles
Trump had met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida in December last year
U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Florida in December that he would support Israeli strikes on Iran's ballistic missile program if the U.S. and Iran could not reach a deal, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
( Source : Reuters )
