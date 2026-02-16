 Top
Home » World » America

Trump Promised Netanyahu Support for Israeli Strikes on Iran's Missiles

America
16 Feb 2026 9:15 AM IST

Trump had met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida in December last year

Trump Promised Netanyahu Support for Israeli Strikes on Irans Missiles
x
President Donald Trump talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset. (AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Florida in December that he would support Israeli strikes on Iran's ballistic missile program if the U.S. and Iran could not reach a deal, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

( Source : Reuters )
U.S. Iran deal negotiations CBS News report sources familiar with the matter December meeting details Middle East geopolitical tensions 
United States 
Reuters
About the AuthorReuters

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X