Trump Pledges to ‘Liberate’ LA as He Visits Troops at Fort Bragg

President Donald Trump called Los Angeles a “trash heap” and promised to “liberate” it from criminals in a speech to troops at Fort Bragg to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Trump's visit Tuesday came after he deployed U.S. Marines in response to immigration protests in Los Angeles. Trump claimed that the city would burn to the ground if he had acted. But only a very small section of the city has been subject to violence.With Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials by his side at Fort Bragg, Trump watched as troops crawled through the marsh, showed off military hardware and parachuted from planes.Earlier Tuesday, Hegseth's acting comptroller, Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, said it will cost $134 million to send the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles. She said the amount will come from operations and maintenance accounts.