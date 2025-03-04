Trump orders pause of US military aid for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump is seeking to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia by pausing military aid to Ukraine .



A White House official said Trump wants Zelenskyy committed to the ending of the war that began when Russia invaded the now war-torn country. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the assistance, added that the U.S. was “pausing and reviewing” its aid to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”



The long, complicated relationship between the leaders has reached a nadir following a disastrous White House meeting where Trump and Vice President JD Vance excoriated Zelenskyy for not being sufficiently thankful for U.S. support for Ukraine.



