Trump, Modi Hold Key Call on Escalating West Asia Tensions

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss the escalating West Asia crisis and the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

The call was confirmed by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in a post on X, stating that the leaders focused on de-escalation and safeguarding global shipping routes amid rising US-Iran tensions. Official statements from the White House and India’s Ministry of External Affairs are awaited.

The call comes after Trump announced a five-day pause on military strikes against Iran, with reports indicating Tehran may be open to talks. Both leaders stressed the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, a key route for about 20% of global oil supply.

Modi has described the situation as “worrisome,” with India continuing to push for diplomatic solutions while evacuating its citizens from the region.

Despite volatility in global oil markets, the Indian economy has remained stable. The call highlights ongoing US-India coordination to prevent disruptions to global energy supplies.



