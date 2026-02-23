 Top
Trump Launches Fresh Attack on Supreme Court Tariff Ruling

23 Feb 2026 6:24 PM IST

Trump said in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform that Friday's court decision was "ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive"

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary broadside of insults against the Supreme Court on Monday, claiming its "dumb" ruling limiting his trade tariffs had actually given him more powers.

Trump said in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform that Friday's court decision was "ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive."

But he claimed, without clear explanation: "I can use Licenses to do absolutely 'terrible' things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades."

( Source : AFP )
