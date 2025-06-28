Trump Highlights Air Traffic Control Modernisation As Republicans Work On "One Big Beautiful Bill"

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump made another pitch for the "one big, beautiful bill" on Friday, praising the Republican senators for working during the weekend to complete the bill. He stated that "one big, beautiful bill" will modernise air traffic control in the US. He called on the House to send him the bill before July 4, stressing, "We can get it done." Trump stated that Republicans are "on the precipice of delivering massive general tax cuts, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on social security for our seniors, permanently securing our borders, an even bigger and more powerful military.

In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, he stated, "The Great Republicans in the U.S. Senate are working all weekend to finish our "ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL." We are on the precipice of delivering Massive General Tax Cuts, NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY FOR OUR SENIORS, Permanently Securing our Borders, an even Bigger and More Powerful Military (I rebuilt it during my First Term, and it is already the Best, but we will make it BETTER!), unleashing our American Economy, dominating the Energy Market, creating Jobs, and getting money back to American Families."

He further stated, "The House of Representatives must be ready to send it to my desk before July 4th -- We can get it done. It will be a wonderful Celebration for our Country, which is right now, "The Hottest Country anywhere in the World" -- And to think, just last year, we were a laughingstock. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"Trump also stated that the "one big beautiful bill" will modernise air traffic control system in the US.

He emphasised that it is time to pass this bill into law.In a video message recorded at the White House, Trump stated, "After many years of decline in our air traffic control system, the one big beautiful bill will modernise this decrepit relic and give America the best, most advanced air traffic control system on Earth, the best by far. It contains a historic programme to update antiquated communications and radar systems, deteriorating hardware, and ancient software."

"This is really old stuff, it's ancient with the latest 21st century tools and equipment. It will improve runway safety and build new air traffic control centers for the first time in more than 50 years, and keep America flying safely and efficiently for decades to come. Many, many decades are going to go by before this one gets obsolete. It's the best in the world. It's time to pass the one big beautiful bill into law. We're going to get it done We're going to take care of air traffic control," he added.