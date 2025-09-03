Trump Defends Tariffs, Calls India Trade Ties One-Sided

Washington DC: Days after US President Donald Trump justified the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian imports, he once again defended his position, saying business ties between the two nations had been “totally one-sided” for decades.

Responding to queries about reconsidering the tariffs on India at the White House, Trump reiterated that New Delhi had been charging some of the highest tariffs in the world, creating an imbalanced trade scenario.

“We get along with India very well. But India, for many years, it was a one-sided relationship... India was charging us tremendous tariffs. They were the highest in the world... So they sent in everything they made and poured it into the country... But we would not send in anything, as they were charging us with 100 per cent tariffs,” he said.

He cited the case of American motorcycle company Harley Davidson, claiming that India imposed a 200 per cent tariff on imported motorcycles, forcing the company to set up a plant in India to bypass tariffs.

Trump also said thousands of companies, especially car manufacturers from China, Mexico, and Canada, were choosing to build in the US to avoid tariffs and benefit from protectionist policies.

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump called US-India trade a “totally one-sided disaster,” adding that while India had offered to cut tariffs to zero, the move had come “too late.”

He also pointed out that India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, with very little from the US.

New Delhi is now facing global uncertainties as the US imposes a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, along with an additional 25 per cent levy over India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.