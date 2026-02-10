Trump Criticises Bad Bunny’s Historic Super Bowl Halftime Show

President Donald Trump initially remained quiet on Truth Social about the Super Bowl, posting only a brief message wishing Americans well.

The Super Bowl is considered the biggest sporting event in the United States and drew more than 127 million viewers this year, making it one of the most-watched events globally. Halftime shows are a major part of the event, featuring performances by renowned artists.

This year, Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny made history by performing entirely in Spanish, becoming the first artist to do so and the first Latin artist to headline the halftime show solo.

The performance, widely seen as a celebration of Hispanic culture, also contained political messaging critical of the Trump administration. Viewers noted a five-year-old boy holding Bad Bunny’s recent Grammy on stage, identified online as “Liam Conejo Ramos,” who was reportedly detained by ICE. The segment was interpreted by many as commentary on deportations and alleged violence involving federal immigration agencies affecting Hispanic communities.

Bad Bunny had earlier sparked controversy during the Grammy Awards by speaking out against ICE. Both his speech and Super Bowl performance were widely viewed as criticism of government immigration policies.

After the halftime show went viral, Trump later posted on Truth Social criticising it, calling the performance “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst ever.” He said it failed to reflect what he described as the “greatness of America” and also criticised the choreography and music.



