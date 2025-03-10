Trump Confirms Talks with Four Groups Over TikTok Sale

US President Donald Trump revealed that his administration is in discussions with four different groups regarding the sale of TikTok, as pressure builds to address national security concerns. Trump confirmed the talks in a statement, saying, “We’re dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it… all four are good.”

The popular social media platform, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has been under scrutiny in the US due to fears over user data security and potential ties to the Chinese government. In response to these concerns, the Trump administration passed a law on January 19 requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban in the US.

However, following his inauguration, President Trump signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of the law for 75 days, giving time for negotiations and review. The discussions with the four groups are part of the ongoing efforts to resolve the issue before the new deadline approaches.

TikTok’s future in the US remains uncertain, as the app’s fate hangs in the balance between national security concerns and the growing influence of social media in daily life. The outcome of these talks could reshape the platform’s operations and ownership in one of its largest markets.