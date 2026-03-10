Trump Claims US Navy Has Destroyed 46 Iranian Naval Ships in Three Days

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the US Navy has destroyed fourty-six Iranian naval ships over the past three days.

In his speech during the Republican Members Issues Conference held in Florida, the US President recalled a conversation that he had with the military officials of USA. While discussing the quality of the ships, he apparently asked "Why didn’t we just capture the ships,” to which the official responded by saying that it is more fun to sink them, evoking laughter among the members present over there. Trump had also added by telling “they like sinking better and probably true.”

Trump had also mentioned that this war with Iran will not end unless and until the enemy (Iran’s forces) are completely demolished.

Meanwhile, in a video interview with CNN, Iran's foreign policy adviser Kamal Kharazi stated that he does not see any room space left for diplomacy anymore, in response to the interviewer's query about the possibility of a ceasefire. Kharazi asserted that they are ready for a long term war with U.S as well as with Israel.

He also spoke about the strength of the Iranian military and when asked about what he would tell to President Trump, he stated that the importance for us (Iran) is to end the game (war) that has been started by Israel and US and emphasised that “ this game will only end when U.S and Israel come to an understanding that their strategy is not working and eventually quit their aggression.”

According to the Iranian local state media, the IRGC had also given out a strong message that they have total control over when this war ends. This is a pertinent indicator that the conflict is not going to end in the near future, but instead will continue from both sides. As of March 10th, the war has entered 11th day, and the Iran and remaining West Asian countries have sustained considerable destruction at their key locations.









This article is written by Nag Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.