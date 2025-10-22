Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, Lauds Modi

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Tuesday (local time) and extended his warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans on the occasion.

During his remarks, the US President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great person" and a "great friend", while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace.

"Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing," Trump said.

"He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years," the US President added.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of the festival, Trump said, "In a few moments, we'll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness... It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed."

He further added that the diya’s flame reminds everyone "to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings."

Following his remarks, Trump lit the diyas to celebrate the festival. Senior officials from the Trump Administration, including FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, attended the event.



