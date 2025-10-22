Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, Lauds Modi
Washington DC: US President Donald Trump participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Tuesday (local time) and extended his warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans on the occasion.
During his remarks, the US President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great person" and a "great friend", while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace.
"Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing," Trump said.
"He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years," the US President added.
Highlighting the symbolic importance of the festival, Trump said, "In a few moments, we'll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness... It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed."
He further added that the diya’s flame reminds everyone "to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings."
Following his remarks, Trump lit the diyas to celebrate the festival. Senior officials from the Trump Administration, including FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, attended the event.
A delegation of prominent Indian-American business leaders also participated, reflecting the growing engagement of the Indian diaspora in US-India ties.
The celebration underscored the cultural significance of Diwali in American society and the close ties between the United States and India.
Earlier, US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick introduced a bipartisan resolution in the US House of Representatives to recognise the religious and historical significance of Diwali, which began on October 20.
According to a press release, the resolution honours Diwali's cultural, spiritual, and historical importance to over three million Indian-Americans, including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. It reflects the growing recognition of the Indian diaspora's contributions to the US.
Diwali is a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras, when people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the gods. The second day, Naraka Chaturdashi, is also called 'Chhoti Diwali'.
The third day is the main day of celebrations, when devotees worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. The fourth day is dedicated to Govardhan Puja, and the fifth day, Bhai Dooj, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.