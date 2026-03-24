Trump Blames Pentagon Chief Hegseth for Iran Strike Push

As the US–Israel military campaign against Iran enters its fourth week, US President Donald Trump has suggested that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth played a key role in advocating for military action.

Speaking at a roundtable event in Memphis, Trump indicated that Hegseth was among the first in his administration to support strikes on Iran, arguing that Tehran could not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. Recalling internal discussions, Trump said his team had debated whether to continue applying pressure or take decisive action to eliminate what he described as a major threat.

The President noted that he consulted several senior officials, including military leadership, before proceeding. During the discussion, he pointed to Hegseth as an early and vocal supporter of intervention.

At the same time, Trump praised his defence secretary’s role while maintaining that the US is engaged in “very good” discussions with Iran. However, Iranian state media has dismissed claims that any negotiations are currently underway.

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions in the region, with diplomatic signals and military actions unfolding simultaneously.