Trump: 8 Planes Shot Down in Indo-Pak Clash

New York: Known to make inconsistent comments, US President Donald Trump now claims that eight planes were shot down during the war between India and Pakistan in May, once again without specifying who they belonged to.

Addressing the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, President Trump, updated the number of planes downed between the two countries to eight from seven.

“Pakistan and India...I was in the midst of a trade deal with both of them, and then... I heard they were going to war. Seven planes were shot down, and the eighth was really badly wounded... Eight planes were shot down essentially,” Trump said.

Trump also reiterated that India and Pakistan “made peace” after he threatened the two nuclear-armed neighbours with snapping trade deals if they continued their military conflict, a claim he has repeated several times since then.

I said, this is war... 'I'm not going to make any trade deals with you guys unless you agree to peace'. The two nations said, 'No way. This has nothing to do...' I said, It has everything to do. You are nuclear powers. I'm not trading with you. We're not making any deals with you if you're at war with each other',” Trump claimed.

A day later, I get a call saying, 'We made peace'. They stopped. I said, 'Thank you. Let's do trade'. Isn't that great? Tariffs did that... Without tariffs, that would have never happened,” Trump said amid applause.

He said that in eight months, he ended eight wars, including Kosovo and Serbia, and Congo and Rwanda, that were going on for a long time.

PTI