Toronto Police Arrest Indian-origin Man On Canada's Most Wanted List

Ottawa: Toronto police have arrested an Indian-origin man on 'Canada's 25 most wanted list' with firearms and ammunition, police said. Nicholas Singh, 24, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for Breach of Parole, was arrested on Friday, a statement issued by the Toronto Police said.

Singh was arrested with a firearm, an extended magazine, and ammunition, it added.

The police say that officials were attending the Bathurst Street and Dupont Street area when they located Singh in a vehicle.

He was arrested without any incident, it added.

Singh was serving a five-year, five-month and 10-day sentence for discharging a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent, armed robbery and possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order when he breached his parole, City News reported.