US: Times Square echoes with Bhajans in celebrations of Ram temple opening

Ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Prathistha ceremony in India on Monday, the Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square with the picture of Lord Ram in New York and chanted Shree Ram Bhajans and songs to showcase the cultural heritage and vibrancy of their home country.The Indian community, which turned out in huge numbers for the celebrations, wore traditional Indian attire and were seen holding saffron flags with Shree Ram portraits inscribed on them.Taking to X, the Indian embassy in UK said, "Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. #AyodyaRamTemple Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India's cultural heritage, vibrancy and unity."Separately, the Mayor of the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, Joe Petty in the US also extended his warm greetings to the Hindu community over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple.This comes as the mayor issued his proclamation for the 75th Republic Day of India and said, "In the City of Worcester, and encourage all residents to recognize and participate in its observance and extend our warmest congratulations to the American Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Asian-American communities on the auspicious inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Bharat)."It added, "We extend heartfelt congratulations to the American Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Asian-American diaspora communities on the momentous inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India, planned for Jan 22, and thankful to Foundation of Indian-Americans (FIA) New England for helping us to acknowledge and recognise both historic celebrations."The mayor also joined the US-India community for the celebrations held over the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.Taking to X, Indian embassy in New York said, "Mayor of the City of Worcester, Massachusetts, @MayorJoePetty extends warm greetings to the community on the 'auspicious inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya' in his proclamation for the 75th Republic Day of India. He joined the US-India community@FIANewEngland in the celebrations and highlighted our spirit of democracy, diversity & unity and the rich cultural heritage and traditions."