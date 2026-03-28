Tiger Woods Arrested on DUI Charge After Florida Car Crash

Former world number one Tiger Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the ​influence after his Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home in Florida on ‌Friday afternoon, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

The 15-times major champion was released later on Friday, with Florida law requiring him to remain in jail for at least eight hours before he could post bail. Woods had been overtaking a work truck pulling a trailer at high speed when he clipped the back ​of it, causing his vehicle to roll onto its driver's side, Sheriff John Budensiek told a press conference. The 50-year-old crawled ​out of the passenger door before law enforcement officers arrived. A breathalyzer test at Martin County Jail ⁠returned no trace of alcohol, with investigators believing his impairment was drug or medication-related.







Woods refused to submit to a urine test, ​an offence that carries a separate charge under Florida law. No injuries were reported to Woods or the driver of the other vehicle.