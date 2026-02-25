This is the Golden age of America, Says Trump in State of Union Address

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night (local time) delivered his State of the Union Address, declaring that “America is respected again, perhaps like never before.”

In his speech, Trump praised his administration’s performance over the past nine months, highlighting achievements on immigration, inflation, crime, and border security. He also referenced the American hockey team’s Olympic gold medal win as a point of national pride.

One of the early highlights of his address was immigration. Trump claimed that in the nine months since he assumed office, “no illegal alien” has entered the United States.

“In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States. We will always allow people to come in legally, people who will love our country and will work hard to maintain it. The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56 per cent in one year. Last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history — the lowest number in over 125 years,” Trump said.

“Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages. We will never go back to where we were just a short time ago,” he added.

Last year, the Trump administration intensified deportations of undocumented immigrants, including Indian nationals residing in the US without legal status.

The President also pointed to economic indicators, claiming that inflation had dropped significantly under his leadership.

“The Biden administration and its allies in Congress gave us the worst inflation in the history of our country. But in 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than five years. In the last three months of 2025, it was down to 1.7 per cent. Gasoline, which reached over $6 a gallon in some states under my predecessor, is now below $2.30 a gallon in most states, and in some places, $1.99 a gallon. When I visited the great state of Iowa just a few weeks ago, I even saw $1.85 a gallon,” he said.

“We’re going to do better and better and better. This is the golden age of America,” Trump added.

In 2026, the United States will mark its 250th anniversary, commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The milestone, known as the Semiquincentennial, celebrates two and a half centuries since the thirteen colonies declared independence from Great Britain and began a new chapter in self-governance.

As the nation approaches this historic anniversary, the occasion is being seen as both a celebration of its past and a moment to reflect on its future.