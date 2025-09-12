Texas Killing: Indian Consulate Assures Support

Dallas [US]: The Consulate General of India in Houston is closely following the case of the tragic beheading of an Indian national who was brutally killed at his workplace in Texas.

According to WFAA News, 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah was beheaded by 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban migrant, who was arrested on Wednesday. Cobos-Martinez is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail on the charge of capital murder.

The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed condolences over Nagamallaiah’s death, stating that it is in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. “Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of the Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely,” the Consulate said.

CBS reported, citing witnesses, that both the suspect and the victim were employees of the motel. According to one witness, the suspect chased Nagamallaiah with a machete, struck him multiple times, and then decapitated him. The beheading took place outside a motel in East Dallas.

Dallas Police said they responded to a stabbing at Downtown Suites motel early Thursday morning. “The preliminary investigation terms that the suspect cut the victim with an edged weapon several times,” said Terrence Rhodes, Executive Assistant Chief, Dallas Police. The department, however, refused to answer further questions on the investigation.

A witness told CBS that the suspect went behind the victim with a machete and “chopped his head off.” Locals described the incident as “sick and disturbing.”

WFAA reported that Cobos-Martinez had been living and working at the motel. He was arrested still armed with the machete and covered in blood. In a recorded interview, he admitted to killing Nagamallaiah.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed they assisted Dallas Police during the interrogation. In a statement, ICE said, “Cobos-Martinez did the unthinkable and proceeded to kick the head around like a soccer ball.”

The agency also noted that Cobos-Martinez had previously been held at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson until January 13, when he was released under supervision because there were “no removal flights to Cuba.”