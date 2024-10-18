 Top
Home » World » America

TCAS Prevents Potential Mid-Air Collision Near Austin Airport

America
DC Web Desk
18 Oct 2024 5:49 PM GMT
TCAS Prevents Potential Mid-Air Collision Near Austin Airport
x
American Airlines flight narrowly escapes a dangerous encounter with a Cessna near Austin Airport as TCAS steps in to prevent disaster. (DC File Image)

AUSTIN: A near miss between an American Airlines Boeing 737 (N800NN) and a Cessna R182 Skylane (N738PG) was averted by the Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), preventing a possible head-on collision. The incident occurred as the American Airlines flight was on final approach to Runway 36L at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Cessna, which was not in communication with the Austin approach controller, unexpectedly turned into the 737's approach path, coming within 400 feet of the airliner. The TCAS system onboard the 737 issued a Resolution Advisory (RA), instructing the pilots to take evasive action.

The Cessna passed underneath the 737, and the airliner landed safely. The American Airlines pilots reported losing visual contact with the Cessna moments before the TCAS alert was triggered.

A review of flight paths and audio from the Austin approach frequency confirmed the seriousness of the situation. The quick response of the TCAS system is credited with preventing a potential disaster.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Austin airport TCAS American Airlines 
United States 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick