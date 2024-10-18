TCAS Prevents Potential Mid-Air Collision Near Austin Airport

AUSTIN: A near miss between an American Airlines Boeing 737 (N800NN) and a Cessna R182 Skylane (N738PG) was averted by the Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), preventing a possible head-on collision. The incident occurred as the American Airlines flight was on final approach to Runway 36L at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Cessna, which was not in communication with the Austin approach controller, unexpectedly turned into the 737's approach path, coming within 400 feet of the airliner. The TCAS system onboard the 737 issued a Resolution Advisory (RA), instructing the pilots to take evasive action.The Cessna passed underneath the 737, and the airliner landed safely. The American Airlines pilots reported losing visual contact with the Cessna moments before the TCAS alert was triggered.A review of flight paths and audio from the Austin approach frequency confirmed the seriousness of the situation. The quick response of the TCAS system is credited with preventing a potential disaster.