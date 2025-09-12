Sergio Gor: India, US Share More in Common Than China

Washington, DC: Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Ambassador to India, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday that India and the US share much more in common than India does with China. If confirmed, he said he would work to restore the “personal touch” in bilateral relations.

During the confirmation hearing, Senator Bill Hagerty noted that the India-US relationship runs deeper than “a photo opportunity.” In response, Gor said, “India shares a lot more in common with the US than it does with China, and for far too long we had not that personal touch. Not only will I be liable to bring that to New Delhi, but the President himself is engaged in this effort.”

He also pointed out that President Trump had recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to his message on bilateral ties. “The President is also extremely personally engaged. Just earlier this week, he had complimented Prime Minister Modi, who responded in kind,” Gor said.

Earlier this week, Trump reposted Modi’s “natural partnership” remarks. Replying to Trump’s post on Truth Social, Modi wrote on X that trade negotiations would “pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”

Calling India a “strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond,” Gor stressed that closer collaboration between the two countries would be central to countering China’s growing influence. “Frankly, India is concerned by Chinese expansionism, and Chinese expansionism is not just on the border of India, it’s all over the area,” he said.

He added that his priority, if confirmed, would be to strengthen India as a US ally and ensure that New Delhi is “pulled into our side and away from them (China).”

Gor concluded by highlighting India’s role in the global order, saying the US-India partnership “will define the 21st century,” pointing to India’s geography, economic rise, and military strength as vital for regional and international stability.