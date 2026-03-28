Productive Call: White House on Modi–Trump Phone Call

Washington DC: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump shares a strong relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing a recent interaction between the two leaders as “productive.”

Responding to ANI’s query regarding a report by The New York Times, which suggested that Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the phone call between PM Modi and President Trump held on Tuesday, Leavitt said, “President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation.”

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Musk joined the call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

According to the report, Musk’s involvement marks an unusual instance of a private citizen participating in a conversation between two heads of state amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Citing two US officials, the report said Musk’s participation signals an apparent improvement in his relationship with Trump.

The development follows a fallout between Trump and Musk last summer, after the tech billionaire exited a government role where he had been tasked with reducing the federal workforce through the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, recent interactions suggest that ties between Musk and the US President have since stabilised, according to the report.

Earlier on Tuesday, amid intensifying global efforts to secure vital energy corridors, PM Modi held a high-level telephonic conversation with President Trump to discuss the prevailing conflict in West Asia.

The dialogue comes at a critical juncture as regional tensions continue to impact global energy markets and maritime security.

In a post on X, PM Modi said both sides called for an “open, secure and accessible” Strait of Hormuz and reiterated India’s stance on de-escalation and peace in the region.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” the Prime Minister stated.