Piyush Goyal Meets US Counterpart Howard Lutnick, Ambassador Sergio Gor

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday hosted United States (US) Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to hold a discussion around trade and economic partnership."Hosted US Secretary of Commerce @HowardLutnick & @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor. Engaged in very fruitful discussions to expand our trade and economic partnership," Goyal said in a post on X.US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also shared a glimpse of the meeting on X, where the leaders met over lunch. "A highly productive lunch with @howardlutnick and @PiyushGoyal. So many areas of cooperation for our two nations!" he said.

On Wednesday, Sergio Gor held talks with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna at the Embassy. In a post on X, Gor said, "Enjoyed hosting Arvind Krishna at the US Embassy today. IBM continues to lead the world in technology advancement, a great bridge between the US and India."

Gor also hosted a dinner at the Chief of Mission's Residence in New Delhi.The gathering was attended by several global leaders and industry heads, including Raj Subramanian, CEO of FedEx; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal; and Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel Limited, among other Heads of State and CEOs of multinational corporations.Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy also attended the dinner, where he interacted with the dignitaries and business leaders, highlighting Telangana's progressive industrial policy, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly ecosystem. He elaborated on the State Government's proactive approach towards facilitating investments, particularly in emerging sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and green energy.