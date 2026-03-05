Pak Man Claims Iranian Agents Forced Him Into Plot to Kill Trump, Biden

Brooklyn: A Pakistani national accused of plotting to assassinate prominent American political figures told a court that Iranian intelligence operatives coerced him into the scheme, according to a report by the New York Post.

Asif Merchant, 47, testified in a federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday that he was forced to participate in the alleged plot after threats were made against his family.

During his testimony, Merchant told the jury that he felt he had no choice but to cooperate. “I had no other options. My family was threatened,” he said.

Prosecutors have charged Merchant with terrorism and murder-for-hire. According to investigators, the former banker allegedly paid USD 5,000 to two undercover agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation who were posing as hired assassins.

Merchant claimed that in April 2024, an Iranian handler instructed him to travel to the United States to arrange the killing of a political figure. While the handler did not initially specify a target, Merchant testified that three names were eventually mentioned — Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Nikki Haley. At the time, Trump and Biden were leading candidates in the 2024 US presidential race.

Merchant, who has pleaded not guilty since his arrest in August 2024, also told the court that he had previously helped Iranian networks evade sanctions through money laundering.

He identified his alleged handler as Mehrdad Yousef, whom he said was associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Merchant claimed Yousef pressured him by threatening relatives living in Iran.

Although he did not detail specific threats against his wife and daughter, Merchant described a confrontation in which Yousef allegedly visited his home and displayed a weapon. “My family was under threat, and I had to do this,” he told the court.

The report cited surveillance footage from June 2024 showing Merchant at a motel in Queens discussing details of the alleged plot and asking how the target would be killed.

Merchant told the court he never believed the plan would succeed and expected to be arrested. “I didn’t think I would be able to be successful,” he said, adding that he was unwilling to participate in the plan.

He also argued that the USD 5,000 payment demonstrated the unrealistic nature of the scheme, saying that no one would carry out a murder for such a small amount.

Merchant further testified that he had anticipated being caught and intended to cooperate with US authorities, stating that he planned to inform the government and hoped to apply for a green card.

He is scheduled to face cross-examination on Thursday and could receive a life sentence if convicted.