Obama Condemns Killing of US Citizen by Federal Agents

Washington: Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of a US citizen in Minneapolis by federal agents, calling it a “heartbreaking tragedy” and warning that core American values are “increasingly under assault.”

In a joint statement posted on X, the Obamas said the killing should serve as a “wake-up call for Americans” across political lines, stressing the need for lawful and accountable law enforcement practices.

The remarks came after the 37-year-old man was shot and killed by federal immigration agents early Saturday morning (local time) in south Minneapolis.

Obama highlighted widespread outrage over the conduct of masked federal agents, accusing them of acting without accountability and using tactics that intimidate and endanger city residents.

“Federal law enforcement and immigration agents have a tough job. But Americans expect them to carry out their duties in a lawful, accountable way, and to work with, rather than against, state and local officials to ensure public safety. That’s not what we’re seeing in Minnesota,” he said.

He criticised the current approach, saying the federal response has escalated tensions rather than imposed accountability.

“For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city,” Obama said.

“These unprecedented tactics… have now resulted in the fatal shootings of two US citizens. And yet, rather than trying to impose discipline and accountability, the President and current administration officials seem eager to escalate the situation,” he added.

Obama urged the administration to halt the escalation and coordinate with local authorities.

“This has to stop. I would hope that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach and start finding ways to work constructively with Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, as well as state and local police, to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals,” he said.

The Obamas also called on Americans to support peaceful protests and speak out against injustice.

“In the meantime, every American should support and draw inspiration from the wave of peaceful protests in Minneapolis and other parts of the country,” the statement said, calling them a reminder of citizens’ responsibility to hold the government accountable.

Following Saturday’s incident, hundreds of protesters gathered in sub-zero temperatures, clashing with law enforcement and demanding answers. Local leaders sharply criticised the federal presence in Minneapolis.

Governor Tim Walz said the city and state were “sickened” by the repeated use of deadly force and urged the Trump administration to end the current immigration operation.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, however, defended the agents’ actions, calling the operation necessary for public safety and stating that officers acted in self-defence under dangerous conditions.