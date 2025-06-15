No US Role in Iran Attack: Donald Trump

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday clarified that Washington has no role in the attack on Iran, and warned that the US Armed Forces will unleash its full military strength if attacked. Trump's statement comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with both countries exchanging a series of attacks.

"The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!" Trump wrote on his 'Truth Social.'Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion," in response to which Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with reports indicating at least 78 fatalities and over 320 injuries in Iran, and three deaths and over 170 wounded in Israel.The Israel Defence Forces said today that they completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project. The IDF said that in the targeted operations, they struck headquarters and sites which could have enabled Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.In a post on X, the IDF said, "The IDF completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defence headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive.""Iran isn't just threatening Israel. Its missiles can now reach deep into Europe. The @IDF struck the regime's nuclear facilities at the 11th hour," Israel’s Foreign Ministry wrote on X. "Israel is doing what must be done," the post added.