NATO Leaders Agree On Spending Hike, Vow To Defend Each Other

NATO leaders agreed on Wednesday on a massive hike in defense spending to 5% of GDP after pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump , and expressed their “ironclad commitment” to come to each other’s aid if attacked.

Trump made overtures to Tehran after declaring an end to the “12-day war” Israel and the U.S. waged against Iran.

And U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new panel of vaccine advisers meets to discuss COVID-19 shots at an awkward moment, as the Centers for Disease Control contradicts Kennedy's assertions that the vaccines aren't necessary.