Musk's Net Worth Increases Swiftly After He Publicly Tenders Apology to Trump

Tech billionaire Elon Musk who had a verbal feud with US President Donald Trump and even quit the DOGE criticizing Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill', is heading towards a reconciliation.

In a post on X, tagging Trump, Elon Musk has expressed regret. "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk tweeted.

After this tweet which comes days after Musk-Trump's epic fallout, Tesla CEO Musk's net worth saw a considerable increase of $191 million, taking it to $411.4 billion.

After the public apology, Trump and Musk had a brief phone call. indicating a potential reconciliation.

Musk's dispute with the US president began after he criticized Trump-backed bill, terming it "The Big Ugly Bill".

The dispute deepened, after Musk posted a series of harsh comments on Trump, which have been deleted on Saturday, showing signs of reconciliation. The damaging posts that were deleted include Musk supporting Trump's impeachment as President and his proposal that JD Vance should replace him as the US President.

According to reports, Musk called up Trump on Monday, prior to his public statement on Wednesday. After the apology on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump had seen the message and 'is appreciative of it;. Later, Trump commented" "I thought it was very nice that he did that," during an interview.