Musk Joined Modi-Trump Call on Iran War: Report

Washington DC: Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump that took place on Tuesday, The New York Times reported on Friday.

According to the NYT, Musk's involvement in the call marks an unusual instance of a private citizen participating in a conversation between two heads of state amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The NYT reported, citing two US officials, that Musk's participation signals an apparent improvement in his relationship with Trump.

The development comes after a fallout between Trump and Musk last summer, following the tech billionaire's exit from a government role where he had been tasked with reducing the federal workforce through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, recent interactions suggest that ties between the billionaire and the US President have since stabilised, as reported by the NYT.

Earlier on Tuesday, amid intensifying global efforts to secure vital energy corridors, PM Modi held a high-level telephonic conversation with US President Trump to discuss the prevailing conflict in West Asia.

The dialogue comes at a critical juncture as regional tensions continue to impact global energy markets and maritime security.

In a post on X, PM Modi detailed the diplomatic exchange, stating that both sides called for an “open, secure and accessible” Strait of Hormuz and reiterated India’s stance on de-escalation and peace in the region.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” the Prime Minister stated.

According to the NYT, it remains unclear why Elon Musk participated in the call or whether he actively spoke.

His companies have received substantial investment from sovereign wealth funds from Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Musk has also long sought to expand his commercial presence in India.

Additionally, his private aerospace firm, SpaceX, has been weighing an initial public offering later this year, which could face disruption if global economic conditions deteriorate, as reported by the NYT.