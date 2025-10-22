Music to My Ears: Trump Brushes off White House Demolition Critics

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off criticism over the demolition of part of the White House to build a new ballroom, saying the sound of the construction work was "music to my ears."

Democrats including former first lady Hillary Clinton accused the Republican of failing to respect the presidential mansion after excavators tore off the facade of the building's East Wing.

"We're building a world-class ballroom," Trump told a lunch for Republican senators at the White House as the grinding and beeping of machinery could be heard in the background.

"You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction to the back. You hear that sound? Oh, that's music to my ears. I love that sound."

The 79-year-old property mogul also said taxpayers would not pay for any of the $250-million plan.

"When I hear that sound it reminds me of money. In this case it reminds of lack of money because I'm paying for it," he said of the demolition noise.

Trump has said that he is partly funding work on the giant ballroom while private and corporate donors will cover the rest.

Last week, Trump hosted a glitzy dinner for donors with guests including several top US tech firms, but the White House has not released a list yet or given any figures.

AFP journalists saw demolition work under way for a second day on the East Wing, which is where the offices of US first ladies are located.

- 'Pearl-clutching' -

One former occupant of the East Wing led criticism of Trump's project.

"It's not his house. It's your house. And he's destroying it," said former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, whose husband Bill Clinton was president from 1993 to 2001, and who lost to Trump in the 2016 election.

Other Democrats compared it to Trump's own radical efforts to reshape the federal government and target his political opponents.

"The demolition of the East Wing feels very symbolic of what Trump is doing to our democracy," Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono said on X. "He'll lie about protecting it, then destroy it right in front of your face."

Senior Senator Elizabeth Warren said that while Americans faced a "skyrocketing" cost of living, "Donald Trump can't hear you over the sound of bulldozers demolishing a wing of the White House to build a new grand ballroom."

The White House rejected what it called "pearl-clutching" from critics.

"In the latest instance of manufactured outrage, unhinged leftists and their Fake News allies are clutching their pearls over President Donald J. Trump's visionary addition of a grand, privately funded ballroom to the White House," it said in a statement.

It called the ballroom a "a bold, necessary addition that echoes the storied history of improvements and renovations" by presidents.

The White House also pointed out a series of works done by previous presidents -- including what it said was President Barack Obama upgrading the tennis court into a full basketball court.

Trump has launched a major makeover of the White House in his second term -- including paving over the grass of the Rose Garden, where he hosted the Republican senators.