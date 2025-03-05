 Top
Mexico and Canada retaliate against Trump’s tariffs

Trump will stand before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday to give an accounting of his turbulent first weeks in office

Mexico and Canada retaliate against Trump’s tariffs
Trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Canada and Detroit, Michigan on the first day of President Donald Trump's new 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico in Windsor, Canada. (AFP)
President Donald Trump launched a trade war Tuesday against America’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin.

Also, Trump will stand before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday to give an accounting of his turbulent first weeks in office as a divided nation struggles to keep pace, with some Americans fearing for the country’s future while others are cheering him on.


