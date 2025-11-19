Mamdani Hates Indians, Plans to Arrest Netanyahu: Eric Trump

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has launched a scathing attack on New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of "hating Indian people" and calling him a communist. He also alleged that Mamdani hates Jewish people and wants to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"There is no place in the world that can compete against New York City, and yet you have a socialist, communist, however you wanna label this, who wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates Jews, hates Indian population, wants to defund law enforcement. You know what that's gonna cost. It's so sad," Eric Trump said.

Eric, who is also the executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, added that all the new mayor needed to do was "focus on safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes, and these cities will thrive on their own without government intervention."

Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, made history by winning the New York City mayoral election earlier this month, becoming the city's first Muslim mayor and its youngest mayor in more than a century. He will take oath on January 1, as per CNN.

Mamdani had earlier stated that he would arrest Netanyahu if the Israeli PM set foot in New York, referring to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in November 2024. "I've said time and time again, this is a city that believes in international law," Mamdani told CNN.

"This is a city that deserves its values to be reflected in our commitments, and I think our city should uphold the warrants the International Criminal Court issues."

Mamdani has reiterated that he would honour the ICC warrant and arrest Netanyahu at the airport itself if he ever visits the city.