Largest Elimination of Navy Since WW II: White House on Op Epic Fury

Washington DC: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday claimed that Iran’s missile capabilities have been reduced by around 90 per cent following US military action under Operation Epic Fury.

Addressing the media, Leavitt said Iran’s ballistic missile and drone attacks have dropped significantly since the start of the operation. She added that more than 140 Iranian naval vessels, including nearly 50 mine layers, have been destroyed, calling it the largest elimination of a navy in such a short period since World War II.

Leavitt further stated that the US is working to dismantle Iran’s defence industrial base to prevent future threats in the region. She noted that US forces recently carried out strikes on underground facilities used for storing anti-ship cruise missiles and mobile launchers along Iran’s coastline.

On the issue of Congressional approval, Leavitt said formal authorisation is not required at this stage as the US is still engaged in active combat operations. She mentioned that the administration had informed key Congressional leaders in advance and continues to brief lawmakers. According to her, the operation is expected to be completed within a four-to-six-week timeframe and is currently on Day 25.

She added that President Donald Trump is pursuing these operations to eliminate threats posed by Iran and ensure the safety of Americans. Leavitt also expressed confidence that energy prices would stabilise after the operations conclude.

Dismissing reports of a “15-point plan,” Leavitt said no such plan has been confirmed by the White House, though discussions remain ongoing and productive.

Responding to remarks about regime change in Iran, she suggested that a shift in leadership had already occurred, noting that Iran’s previous leadership structure has been significantly impacted. She added that the US seeks leadership in Iran that is more willing to engage constructively.

Leavitt also praised Vice President JD Vance, describing him as a key adviser involved in major national security decisions, including recent diplomatic efforts related to conflicts in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, a US Department of Defense official said that approximately 2,500 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division are being deployed to the Middle East, including command and logistical support units from the division’s 1st Combat Brigade.