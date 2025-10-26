Kamala Harris Hints at Possible 2028 Presidential Run

LONDON: Former US vice president Kamala Harris said in a British television interview previewed Saturday that she may "possibly" run again to be president.

Harris, who replaced Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate but lost to Donald Trump, told the BBC that she had not yet decided whether to make another White House bid.

But the 61-year-old insisted she was "not done" in American politics and that her young grandnieces would see a female president in the Oval Office "in their lifetime, for sure".

"I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it's in my bones, and there are many ways to serve," Harris told the British broadcaster in an interview set to air in full on Sunday.

"I've not decided yet what I will do in the future, beyond what I am doing right now."

The comments are the strongest hint yet that Harris could attempt to be the Democratic Party nominee for the 2028 election.

The interview follows the release of her memoir last month in which she argued it had been "recklessness" to let Biden run for a second term as president.

She also accused his White House team of failing to support her while she was his deputy, and at times of actively hindering her.