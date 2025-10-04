Judge Sentences Sean Diddy Combs To 4 Years And 2 Months In Prison

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced Friday to 4 years and 2 months in prison in a case involving sex workers, violence and “freak-offs.” The judge said a lengthy sentence was needed for deterrence and that he was unconvinced that if Combs is released, these crimes won’t happen again.

Combs, 55, was convicted in July of flying people across state lines for drug-fueled marathon sexual encounters. Jurors acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have carried a life sentence.

Combs sentenced under the Mann Act: The Mann Act makes it illegal to transport someone across state lines for the purpose of prostitution or other illegal sex acts. Combs was convicted of counts involving two former girlfriends: the R&B singer Cassie and a woman who testified under the pseudonym Jane.

Combs apologized to judge for his ‘disgusting, shameful’ behavior: Speaking at the hearing, Combs apologized and called his past behavior “disgusting, shameful” and “sick.” The hip-hop mogul told the judge Friday that his domestic violence is a burden that he will have to carry for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors had sought an 11-year sentence: Prosecutor Christy Slavik told the judge that sparing Combs serious prison time would excuse years of violence. Key witnesses in the trial also urged the judge to reject leniency for the hip-hop mogul, stating that they would fear for their safety if he were freed.

Sade Bess, a Combs fan from Brooklyn, left the overflow room looking both sad and relieved.

“It’s devastating to see a pioneer of the Black community’s legacy nearly diminished,” she said. “But the judge showed mercy by giving him a second chance, while still honoring the victims.”

“While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed,” attorney Douglas Wigdor said in a statement. “We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many.”