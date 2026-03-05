LIVE: Sri Lanka says second Iranian ship awaits entry
Reports also indicated that preparations were underway in Tehran for funeral ceremonies related to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Sri Lanka on Thursday said it is deliberating appropriate action after a second Iranian ship has sought entry to its territorial waters, a day after a frigate belonging to the Islamic country was attacked near the island nation.Sri Lanka on Wednesday said it had recovered over 80 bodies of Iranian sailors killed after a US submarine attack sank the Iranian frigate - IRIS Dena - off Galle, the island's southern coastal town.
Government spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayathissa was on Thursday responding to a query by the main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa in parliament about the second Iranian ship.
Live Updates
- 5 March 2026 2:41 PM IST
China to send envoy to Mideast to help de-escalate tensions
China will send its special envoy on Middle Eastern issues to the region to help de-escalate tensions, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
Zhai Jun will travel to the Middle East “in the near future and make active efforts to help de-escalate tensions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular briefing in Beijing.
Since the start of the Iran war, China has conducted “intensive mediation efforts,” Mao said.
- 5 March 2026 2:34 PM IST
Azerbaijan's foreign ministry confirms report of drone attacks carried out from Iranian territory
Two people were injured due to the attacks, the foreign ministry said. It said that Azerbaijan had summoned the Iranian ambassador and that the country reserves the right to retaliate.
Video footage shared by a source close to the government showed black smoke rising near the terminal of Nakhchivan International Airport, which is about 10 km (6 miles) from the border with Iran.
- 5 March 2026 2:32 PM IST
Italy to send air defence aid to Gulf states
Italy is planning to send air defence aid to Gulf countries in the face of Iranian air strikes, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.
"Like the United Kingdom, France and Germany, Italy intends to send assistance to Gulf countries, specifically in the field of defence and in particular air defence," Meloni told radio station RTL 102.5.
- 5 March 2026 2:31 PM IST
Missiles and drones have fallen near airport in Azerbaijan
A source close to Azerbaijan's government said missiles and drones flying from the direction of Iran fell on the territory of the airport in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan on Thursday.
Nakhchivan International Airport is located roughly 10 km (6 miles) from the border with Iran.
- 5 March 2026 1:56 PM IST
Sri Lanka says second Iranian ship awaits entry
- 5 March 2026 1:40 PM IST
- 5 March 2026 1:03 PM IST
- 5 March 2026 12:58 PM IST
Iranian state television airs message from an ayatollah calling for the ‘shedding’ of blood from Israelis and Trump.