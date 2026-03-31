Indian-Origin Mangala Kuppa Named CIO Of US Labour Department

Houston : Indian-origin technology leader Mangala Kuppa has been appointed the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the US Department of Labour, formalising her role after serving in an acting capacity since October last year. Kuppa, who also serves as the department's Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, was appointed earlier this month. She will continue to oversee information technology strategy, digital transformation and AI adoption across the agency.

In a LinkedIn post confirming her appointment, Kuppa said she was "grateful for the opportunity to keep serving and making a difference".

A seasoned technology executive with over 25 years of experience, Kuppa has played a key role in advancing the department's modernisation agenda, including development of enterprise AI strategy, expansion of data platforms and strengthening cybersecurity systems.

She joined the Labour Department in 2010 and has since held several senior positions, including Chief Technology Officer and Director of Business Application Services. Prior to that, she spent over a decade with the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Kuppa, who traces her roots to India and studied at SNDT Women's University, reflects the growing presence of Indian-origin professionals in key technology leadership roles within the US government.

Her appointment comes at a time when federal agencies are accelerating the use of artificial intelligence and digital tools to improve public service delivery and workforce outcomes.