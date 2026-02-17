 Top
Indian Man Held in New Jersey Over Child Assault Charges

17 Feb 2026 8:26 AM IST

In a statement, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identified the individual as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli and described him as an undocumented immigrant

U.S. immigration authorities have detained an Indian national in New Jersey who faces multiple criminal charges, including the alleged sexual assault of a child (X.com/@ICEgov)

U.S. immigration authorities have detained an Indian national in New Jersey who faces multiple criminal charges, including the alleged sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

In a statement, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identified the individual as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli and described him as an undocumented immigrant. The agency said he is accused of sexual assault of a minor, larceny linked to shoplifting, and public disorder.


ICE confirmed he will remain in custody while removal proceedings under U.S. immigration law are initiated. Authorities indicated he will not be released during the legal process.

The detention comes amid a broader rise in deportations of Indian nationals from the United States. The Centre recently informed Parliament that more than 3,800 citizens were deported from the U.S. in 2025 following nationality verification and coordination between the two countries. Officials did not specify how many cases were linked to criminal charges versus immigration violations.

According to immigration authorities, non-citizens accused of serious offences — particularly those involving minors — may be held in custody while court proceedings continue.

