Indian Goods Get Dearer In America

Hyderabad: With US tariffs on Indian goods doubling from 25 per cent to a staggering 50 per cent, essentials like rice, pulses, spices, cooking oil and other perishable commodities have grown far more expensive in the United States.

About 20 pounds (approximately 9 kg) of Sona Masoori rice, which used to cost under $15 in the United States before, is now being sold at $28 and higher at almost all Indian stores across the US.

Flour and whole wheat prices have also increased to astronomical levels. A 20-pound bag of whole wheat flour used to cost between $18-20 depending on the brand, but after the imposition of tariffs, prices have skyrocketed to $35 and above.

Prices of spices have also gone up. Chilli powder, weighing 800 grams, used to cost between $7-10 depending on the brand, but is now being sold at $15. A packet of 400 grams of turmeric used to cost $2-3, but is now costing well above $8.

Even prices of oils and pulses have shot up. A 96-ounce (approximately 3 litres) of sunflower oil now costs above $20, almost double its previous price of $11-13. 900 grams of black gram pulses and yellow lentils cost above $8.

“It’s a big burden. My parents are visiting me from India, and they aren’t used to American food, and I have to buy Indian products. But the high prices are burning my pocket,” said M. Sirish, an IT-employee in Dallas.

Raghavendra, who runs an Indian supermarket in New Jersey, said that their customers are not willing to buy Indian products anymore. “Customers are constantly complaining about the high prices, and are not purchasing items. Our sales have dropped, but the prices are continuing to rise.”

Indian stores are now placing boards and signs, stating their product prices are increasing by 40-50 per cent due to the imposed tariffs on India. If the tariffs remain in place, the higher prices will not only strain immigrant families but will also risk reducing the availability of authentic Indian products in the United States.