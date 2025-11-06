Indian-Americans Cheer Mamdani’s Win

New York: Members of the Indian-American diaspora have hailed the victory of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, describing his win as historic and a sign that immigrant stories are now shaping the narrative in the US.

"Last night felt like the dawn of a new era. With Zohran Mamdani's historic win, in the same moment New York welcomes its first Indian-origin mayor, we are witnessing a shift in how this city understands identity, belonging, and power," Founder and CEO of NYC-based educational and cultural organisation The Culture Tree Anu Sehgal told PTI on Wednesday.

She said Mamdani's victory speech reflected a pro-immigrant conviction that New York is built by those who arrive, strive, and rise.

"It was filled with cultural Easter eggs only our community would recognise... from quoting Nehru to closing to the beat of Dhoom," Sehgal said.

Acknowledging that challenges lie ahead, Sehgal said what is undeniable is that "South Asian and immigrant stories are no longer just part of the narrative, they are shaping it".

South Asian community leader and former Deputy Comptroller of Nassau County, Dilip Chauhan, congratulated Mamdani and said he was delighted to see a fellow South Asian American devoted to public service and committed to his vision for the city.

Chauhan, an early supporter of Mamdani, said the mayor-elect's victory reflected people's trust in his leadership.

"He inspires hope for a brighter future and stands as a role model for every immigrant. Wishing him all the best in continuing to serve and uplift our communities," Chauhan said.

Indian American Impact Fund, a community organisation, said the results of Tuesday's election "proved that whether it's city council, mayor, or statewide office, South Asian Americans are part of the political future of this country".

It said that 19 of its endorsed candidates across the US won elections, including Virginia's first-ever South Asian woman elected to statewide office, Lt Governor-elect Ghazala Hashmi, and New York's first South Asian mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Other notable wins included the re-election of Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and the election of Joe Khan as District Attorney of Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Chintan Patel, Executive Director of the Indian American Impact Fund, congratulated all endorsed candidates who won and lauded those who ran for office.

"We can only ensure positive change happens by building community and being at the table where decisions are made. These results create momentum and set a powerful foundation for South Asian candidates running in 2026 and beyond," Patel said.