Indian American Among Two Killed in Texas Shooting

Texas: An Indian American woman has been identified among the victims of a mass shooting outside a bar in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, when a gunman opened fire, killing two people and injuring 14 others.

Authorities identified the deceased as 21-year-old Savitha Shan, an Indian American, and 19-year-old Ryder Harrington. The gunman was killed in an exchange of fire with police.

During a press conference on Monday, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said she did not immediately know whether Shan or Harrington attended local colleges. However, several online reports indicated that Shan was a student at the University of Texas at Austin, while Harrington studied at Texas Tech University.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the investigation. Officials said there were indicators involving the suspect and his vehicle suggesting a “potential nexus to terrorism,” though investigators cautioned it is too early to determine a motive, according to CBS News.

FBI Acting Special Agent Alex Doran said during a Sunday briefing that authorities are examining all possible angles, including whether the suspect may have self-radicalised.

In a post on X, the FBI’s San Antonio field office expressed condolences to the victims’ families and confirmed federal assistance in the investigation. The agency said its Joint Terrorism Task Force is working closely with the Austin Police Department and has deployed multiple resources, including its Evidence Response Team.

The FBI stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

Multiple US officials identified the suspect as Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalised American citizen born in Senegal. Sources told CBS News that he arrived in the United States in 2006 and became a citizen in 2013. He reportedly lived in New York before relocating to Texas. Investigators believe he acted alone.

Police said the shooting occurred at Buford’s, a beer garden located in Austin’s entertainment district. Chief Davis stated that officers received a call at 1:39 am reporting a man firing at the establishment. Within 57 seconds, paramedics and officers were on the scene and began treating victims, Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said.

According to reports, the suspect drove around the block in an SUV before opening fire from the vehicle’s open window at patrons seated outside the bar. He then exited the SUV and continued shooting while walking up the street.

Responding officers fatally shot him. Authorities recovered a handgun and a rifle at the scene, while multiple weapons were found inside the SUV.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect had prior mental health episodes in Austin. Investigators are examining whether he was influenced by extremist ideology or had links to international terrorism.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said its National Counterterrorism Center is coordinating with the FBI and local authorities to assess any potential foreign ties.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has directed the Texas Military Department to activate service members under Operation Fury Shield and increase patrols and surveillance in downtown Austin’s 6th Street District.

“Texas mourns with the families and loved ones of those who were horrifically killed in last night’s attack in Austin. Cecilia and I pray for them, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured,” Abbott said, adding that the state would respond with “decisive and overwhelming force” to any threats.

US Senator Ted Cruz said authorities “don’t know for sure” whether the shooting was related to terrorism.