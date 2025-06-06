In Row With Trump, Musk Says Will End Critical US Spaceship Programme
Dragon spacecraft is vital for ferrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station
WASHINGTON: SpaceX chief Elon Musk said Thursday he would begin "decommissioning" his company's Dragon spacecraft -- vital for ferrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station -- after President Donald Trump threatened to terminate his government contracts.
"In light of the President's statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," Musk wrote on X.
( Source : AFP )
