 Top
Home » World » America

In Row With Trump, Musk Says Will End Critical US Spaceship Programme

America
AFP
6 Jun 2025 6:40 AM IST

Dragon spacecraft is vital for ferrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station

In Row With Trump, Musk Says Will End Critical US Spaceship Programme
x
SpaceX chief Elon Musk — Internet

WASHINGTON: SpaceX chief Elon Musk said Thursday he would begin "decommissioning" his company's Dragon spacecraft -- vital for ferrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station -- after President Donald Trump threatened to terminate his government contracts.

"In light of the President's statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," Musk wrote on X.

( Source : AFP )
Elon Musk Donald Trump nasa 
United States 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X