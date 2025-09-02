Hurricane Kiko Forms In The Pacific, Moving West

MIAMI: A storm has intensified into Hurricane Kiko in the eastern Pacific Ocean, slowly moving west but posing no immediate threat to land.

Kiko was located on Tuesday about 1,840 miles (2,965 kilometers) east of Hawaii. It packed maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It is moving west at a speed of 7 mph (11 kph).

Steady strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. The center did not issue any coastal watches or warnings.