Ground Has Been Broken: Demolition Starts To Replace White House East Wing With Trump's Ballroom

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has announced that demolition work has officially begun to replace the White House's East Wing with a new presidential ballroom, a project he says is "privately funded" and will cost taxpayers nothing.In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated that the East Wing, which has served as a key part of the White House complex for decades, will be undergoing full modernisation as part of the project.

Calling it a "much-needed" addition, Trump claimed the idea of a White House ballroom had been a dream of American presidents for more than 150 years. "I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom. Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete," the US President said in his post.He further said the ballroom will be used for state visits, large gatherings, and official events and will serve future generations of presidents.

"For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway - with zero cost to the American Taxpayer! The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!" his post further read.

According to CNN, the massive new 90,000-square-foot ballroom is part of a USD 200 million renovation initiative championed by the US President.The project marks the culmination of Trump's long-standing ambition to expand the White House's entertainment space in a style reminiscent of his signature luxury properties.According to CNN, the ballroom, which has been a personal goal of Trump's for over 15 years, is designed to significantly boost the executive mansion's capacity for hosting large events, while also showcasing the opulence commonly seen in his private clubs.

The new facility is one of several transformations Trump has made to the White House grounds, including installing oversized flagpoles, redesigning the Rose Garden with additional paving, and adorning the Oval Office in gold accents.Renderings released by the White House show an opulent space, complete with crystal and gold chandeliers, Corinthian columns finished in gold, ornate coffered ceilings, and a checkered marble floor, as reported by CNN.

The design also features three walls of arched windows overlooking the South Lawn, merging grandeur with expansive views.

According to the White House, the ballroom will reflect the neoclassical architectural heritage of the presidential residence while offering seating for up to 650 guests, more than triple the capacity of the East Room, currently the largest space for gatherings within the mansion.